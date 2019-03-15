Emma Jo Reed (Crocker), age 74, residence of Fort Worth, formerly from Amarillo, passed away on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Emma lived most of her life in the Texas Panhandle, working for Pantex and moved later in her senior years to Fort Worth, Texas where she worked as a home care giver. Emma's family & friends will always carry her memory in their hearts. She was a unique woman that was loved by all. She is survived by her 3 children Cindy, Jason & Robby, 7 grandchildren Bree, Garret, Raife, Jeneissa, Niki, Scott & Liam, and 5 great grandchildren Charles, Christian, Cameron, Tyler & Trent.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019