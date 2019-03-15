Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jo Reed. View Sign

Emma Jo Reed (Crocker), age 74, residence of Fort Worth, formerly from Amarillo, passed away on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Emma lived most of her life in the Texas Panhandle, working for Pantex and moved later in her senior years to Fort Worth, Texas where she worked as a home care giver. Emma's family & friends will always carry her memory in their hearts. She was a unique woman that was loved by all. She is survived by her 3 children Cindy, Jason & Robby, 7 grandchildren Bree, Garret, Raife, Jeneissa, Niki, Scott & Liam, and 5 great grandchildren Charles, Christian, Cameron, Tyler & Trent.

Emma Jo Reed (Crocker), age 74, residence of Fort Worth, formerly from Amarillo, passed away on March 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. Emma lived most of her life in the Texas Panhandle, working for Pantex and moved later in her senior years to Fort Worth, Texas where she worked as a home care giver. Emma's family & friends will always carry her memory in their hearts. She was a unique woman that was loved by all. She is survived by her 3 children Cindy, Jason & Robby, 7 grandchildren Bree, Garret, Raife, Jeneissa, Niki, Scott & Liam, and 5 great grandchildren Charles, Christian, Cameron, Tyler & Trent. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close