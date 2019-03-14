Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Lee Beckner. View Sign

Emma Lee Beckner, 93, of Amarillo went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 12, 2019.



Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oasis Church, 8201 Canyon Dr. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Emma was born December 19, 1925 in Newland, TX. Emma got her Master's Degree in Psychology at WT University in Canyon, TX. She was a school teacher in Amarillo for 16 years then a school counselor for 8 years. She founded Bible Heritage Christian School in 1981. Emma served as the Administrator for 13 years but continued to serve on the school board for 18 years. She volunteered for CareNet, Northwest Texas Hospital, Bill Glass prison ministries, Village of Hope, and Faith City Mission. She went on to continue missions and travelled to 8 different countries teaching the word. Emma was also a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years.



Emma is survived by sons, Raymond Rawls and wife Gloria, Dennis Rawls and wife Sandy, and Barry Beckner and wife Bren; daughter, Deanna Jordan and husband Tom; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.



Family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Oasis Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.



