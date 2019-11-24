Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid L. Kelley. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Enid L. Kelley, 87, of Roswell, New Mexico passed away on November 13, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Born to Ethel Dee and Herman (Tommy) Tomlin on July 27, 1932 in Houston, Texas.



Enid married B.C. Vaughn of Daingerfield, Texas in 1952 and two children were born from this union. In 1962, she met and married Garland Kelley of Roswell and two children were born of this union.



Enid lived in Roswell from 1962 to 2015. During her years in Roswell, she was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an employee with the Roswell Independent School District from 1992 to 2002.



Due to health issues in 2015, Enid moved to Amarillo to reside with her daughter Karen.



Enid enjoyed baking, playing cards, dancing, going to casinos and most of all she enjoyed her "NAPS"!



She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, and her husbands.



Survivors include her 4 children, LaRue Cullins of Spring, TX, Karen Pendergraft and husband Garey of Amarillo, TX, Garland Kelley Jr. of Los Angeles, CA., and Kim Musser and husband Dwayne of Fort Worth, TX; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren



Many thanks to all the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Sleepy Hollow for all of their love and compassion.



No services will be held.





