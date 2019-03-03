Erica Paige Taylor (1998 - 2019)
Erica Paige Taylor, 20, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Pathpoint Fellowship Church, 6215 Canyon Dr. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.

