Erica Paige Taylor, 20, of Amarillo, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday at Pathpoint Fellowship Church, 6215 Canyon Dr. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erica Paige Taylor.
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019