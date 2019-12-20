Erlene Harris

Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
White Deer Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Service Information
Send Flowers

Erlene Harris, 82, of Amarillo died December 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M., today, Friday, December 20, 2019 at White Deer Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., today, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Bob Miller officiating and Vondel Stevens reading the eulogy and sharing family history. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.