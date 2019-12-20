Erlene Harris, 82, of Amarillo died December 17, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M., today, Friday, December 20, 2019 at White Deer Cemetery. Memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., today, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Bob Miller officiating and Vondel Stevens reading the eulogy and sharing family history. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019