Erma R. Rigdon, passed away to be with our Lord on Thursday June 6th in Albuquerque, NM.
Erma was born on December 22, 1925 in Wellington, Texas to Vivian and Ray Godbey. She married Morgan Rigdon on July 3rd, 1958 in Amarillo, TX. Erma retired with over 27 years of government service and was supervisor of the Word Processing Center at Helium Operations of Amarillo in 1986. She enjoyed playing golf and watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys play ball. She had been a member of Coulter Road Baptist Church since 1988.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Morgan, her son Gary M. Rigdon, and one brother Troy Godbey.
She is survived by her sister Betty Tipton, brothers Jerry Godbey (Neil Rosenthal) and JR Godbey (Gladys), two sons Ronald L. Rigdon (Debbie) of Fayetteville, AK and L. Douglas Rigdon (Glenda) of Albuquerque, NM, and grandchildren Rebekah Miller (Jason), Stephanie and Shannon Williams of Amarillo, Stacy Dodson of Oklahoma, Zac Rigdon (Tessa) of Concord, CA and Scott Rigdon (Rachel) of Fort Worth, TX, as well as 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be performed by Pastor Jim Benton at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd. on Tuesday, 11 June 2019, at 2:00 PM. Burial will be private at Llano Cemetery.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 9 to June 10, 2019