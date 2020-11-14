Ernest Chavez, 68, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday at South Georgia Church of the Nazarene, 5016 Susan Drive, with Rev. Lowell Schmidt officiating. Ernest was born December 6, 1951 in Olton, Texas to Pablo and San Juana Chavez. He married Edelmira "Del" Flores on February 11, 1977 in Plainview, Texas. Ernest retired from Walmart Distribution Center in Plainview after 20 years. In his spare time, Ernest mowed for elderly friends and neighbors. He enjoyed going to casinos, and working in his shop. Ernest could fix most anything. He loved riding his Harley, and spending time with his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Del Chavez; three daughters, Elizabeth Chavez, Elida Michelle Ballesteros and husband Juan "JR", and Ericka Chavez all of Amarillo; two sons, EJ Chavez and wife Iris of El Paso, and Evan Chavez of Amarillo; three brothers, Adam Chavez and wife Frances of Natalia, Robert Chavez of Plainview, and Alfred Chavez and wife Rosa of Haslet; two sisters, Eva Marroquin and husband Robert, and Terri Chavez and husband David all of Plainview; 14 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. The family requests that anyone attending the service please wear a mask, and observe social distancing at the church.