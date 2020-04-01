Ernest Henry Wait was born 3/3/1939, west of Campo CO to Edward Henry Wait and Anna Mae Sears.
He departed to heaven on 3/21/2020, on the birthday of his daughter Darla who passed on 12/21/2019.
He is survived by Children: Rick and Debbie Mask, Derek and Krystal Wait, Denny Wait, and Kevin Russell. Grandchildren: Flint, Becki, Chad, Ashley, Chase & Allison Mask, Chance, Megan, Channing, Harlee, and Kyla Wait, Brandon Anderson, Conner and Carli Russell. Great-Grandchildren: Emery, Wyatt, Logan, Livi, Emmi, Levi, Brecken, Bristol and Branson due in May.
Ernie is preceded in death by Wife Phyllis Flack Abel Wait and Daughter Darla Renee Wait Russell.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020