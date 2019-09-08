Ernestine "Pill" Hackler, 93, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Childress Cemetery in Childress, TX with Curt Camp officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Ernestine was born May 31, 1926, in Childress, TX to Luke and Cordia Andrews, the youngest of eight children. Ernestine married Estel Hackler on May 30, 1944, at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX. They moved to Amarillo in 1949. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 40 years of service. She and Hack traveled the world in their retirement years and especially enjoyed annual trips to Hawaii to celebrate their wedding anniversary. With grace and dignity, Ernestine lived the years after Hack's death comfortably in her own home and in her last days in Comfort Cottage Assisted Living. She will be remembered for her humor, care, concern and loved for family. Ernestine was a faithful member of Southwest Church of Christ.
The family wants to thank Ernestine's caretakers in her last days... especially Angie and Jakki.
Her survivors include a daughter, Kathy Jones and husband Kerry, of Amarillo; a son, Jon Mark Hackler and wife Kathy, of Amarillo; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Also, many attentive and loving nephews, nieces and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.
