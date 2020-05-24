Ernie Upshaw went to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 20, 2020.
He was born on December 15, 1945 in Amarillo, TX. He was a beautician at the Carousel Salon and a very well-loved person by all who met him.
Survivors include his Brother Johnny and wife Clyde Upshaw, Daughter Geni and Trevor Shannon, Son Heath Upshaw, son Jacob Upshaw and Daughter Christine and Johnny Johnson. 9 Grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Preceded in death by his spouse, Anita. His daughter Mizi Young, Mother Ida Marie Smith, and sisters Betty Mclemore, Susie Johnson and Judy Smith.
Memorial services will be held at The Loft church on June 1st, at 3pm.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 24 to May 25, 2020