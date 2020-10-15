Or Copy this URL to Share

Esperanza Alegria, 61, of Amarillo died October 9, 2020. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday October 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



