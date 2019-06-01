Esteban Duran, 84, of Amarillo died May 29, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8:00 am-8:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 and 8:00 am-6:00 pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S Arthur and rosary to follow at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2300 N Spring St. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Angel Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 1 to June 2, 2019