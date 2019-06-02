Esteban Duran, 84, of Amarillo died May 29, 2019.
Visitation will be today from 10am-6pm, at Angel Funeral Home, 2209 S. Arthur with a rosary to follow at 6pm at the funeral home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2300 N. Spring St. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Angel Funeral Home.
Esteban was born January 17, 1935 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Esteban and Maria Duran. He was a caring, loving father, grandfather and husband who loved fishing and gardening. Esteban enjoyed telling mind teasers, playing solitaire and watching soccer.
He is preceded in death by 3 children, Luis F. Duran, Manuel Duran and Sergio Duran; his first wife, Consuelo Duran; and several siblings.
Esteban is survived by his wife, Esther Vargas; children, Fransisco Duran, Guadalupe Garcia and Veronica Duran; 2 brothers; 22 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Leukemia Foundation.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 2 to June 3, 2019