Esther Elaine Hickam, 67, of Amarillo, passed away on June 29, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on July 18, 2020 at Charity Baptist Tabernacle, located at 1040 S. Eastern in Amarillo. Funeral arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.