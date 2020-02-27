Esther Jane Quine, 82, of Amarillo died February 23, 2020.
Esther was born July 22, 1937 in Shiner, TX to Henry and Elise Rogge. She met and married the love of her life, Gail Quine on December 2, 1955. Esther was a member of Buchanan Street Methodist Church. She was a State Certified Social Worker and worked at Suicide Prevention/Crisis Intervention, Texas Dept of Mental Health; Executive Director of Young Women's Christian Organization, and a self-employed Social Worker. Esther was a member of the Texas Panhandle Suicide Coalition, Order of the Eastern Star, XI Alpha Sigma Sorority, served on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Suicidology and was a member of AAS for 44 years.
Esther is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gail Quine; daughter, Deborah Sutterfield and husband Tom of Amarillo; son, David Quine and wife Alicia of Lubbock; 3 grandchildren, Tristan Sutterfield of Amarillo, Zack Quine of Taos, NM, and Reagan Van Alstine of Royse City; and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020