Ethel Boney Williams was born March 14, 1948, to Mr. Vernell and Iras Boney in Amarillo, Texas. She was a loving mother and a proud member of New Life Ministries. Her viewing will be held Friday, May 29th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and her funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30th at 11AM at New Life Ministries with limited space due to the COVID-19 regulations. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020