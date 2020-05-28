Ethel Boney Williams (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
Viewing
Friday, May 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Ministries
Obituary
Ethel Boney Williams was born March 14, 1948, to Mr. Vernell and Iras Boney in Amarillo, Texas. She was a loving mother and a proud member of New Life Ministries. Her viewing will be held Friday, May 29th from 5PM-6PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and her funeral service will be held Saturday, May 30th at 11AM at New Life Ministries with limited space due to the COVID-19 regulations. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 28 to May 29, 2020
