Born in, Dallas, TX, she married Jim Rakestraw in Corsicana, TX, and lived in the panhandle for more than 60 years. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons; Vernell Blair and Jim A. Rakestraw, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Services will be held Saturday, March 9th, at North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 N. Hughes, at 11 am, burial Llano Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel Rakestraw.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019