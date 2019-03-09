Born in, Dallas, TX, she married Jim Rakestraw in Corsicana, TX, and lived in the panhandle for more than 60 years. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons; Vernell Blair and Jim A. Rakestraw, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Services will be held Saturday, March 9th, at North Heights Church of Christ, 1810 N. Hughes, at 11 am, burial Llano Cemetery.
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019