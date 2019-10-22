Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene William Fangman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene William Fangman, 90, of Vega, TX died Sunday, October 20, 2019.



Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Vega. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers at Vega, 110 S. Main.



Eugene was born January 2, 1929, in Summerfield, TX to Minnie and Henry Fangman. He was an Army veteran. In 1951, Eugene married Elsie Artho in Umbarger, TX. She preceded him in death Oct. 16, 2018. Eugene had farmed in Deaf Smith, Dallam, and Oldham counties his entire life.



He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Sylvester, and James Fangman; three sisters, Beatrice Bezner, Pauline Marnell, and Dorothy Betzen.



Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Fangman and wife Karen, of Vega, TX, Kenny Fangman and wife Suzy, of Lubbock, TX, and Fred Fangman and wife Sharon, of Vega, TX; three daughters, Cherri Estes and husband Tom, of Adrian, TX, Mary Watley and husband Roy, of Amarillo, TX, and Ann Newbill and husband Les, of Mesa, AZ; 16 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, PO Box 250, Vega, TX 79092; or to Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega, Box 496, Vega, TX 79092.



