It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene (Gene) William Lyons announces his passing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 92 years.He was a devoted husband and father who cherished his family and also dedicated much of his time to his community in Amarillo, TX and in Oak Lawn/Evergreen Park, IL.Gene will be lovingly remembered by his two children, Greg Lyons and Teresa DuPriest, and his granddaughter, Monica Lyons.Gene was preceded by his wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn; his brothers, Jack Prewitt, Joe Lyons, and Jerry Lyons; and his sister, Frances Lee.Gene expressed often that he was tremendously thankful for all the support he received in Amarillo, especially in recent years. He will be remembered by the many people whose lives he touched with his big smile and playful sense of humor.A Funeral Service in memory of Gene will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2525 Wimberly Rd., Amarillo, TX, with Rev. Nick Garner officiating. Visitation will be held several days prior to the Funeral Service at the Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow the Funeral Service in the family plot at Llano Cemetery.