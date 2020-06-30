Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene William Lyons, 92, of Amarillo died June 17, 2020. A Funeral Service in memory of Gene will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2525 Wimberly Rd., Amarillo, TX, with Rev. Nick Garner officiating. Interment will follow the Funeral Service in the family plot at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo



