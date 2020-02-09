Eunice Laverne Stephens (1931 - 2020)
Eunice Laverne Stephens, 88, of Silverton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Viewing will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00-11:30 AM at the First Baptist Church, Silverton, Texas. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM in the Silverton Cemetery, Silverton, Texas. Family visitation will be held at the church following the Graveside Service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funerals Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.

The family suggests memorials be to Silverton EMS, P.O. Box 66, Silverton, TX 79257.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
