Eunice Laverne Stephens (1931 - 2020)
  • "A good friend of mine for 64 years. Jo Fleming patrick"
    - Jo Patrick
Service Information
BOXWELL BROS
310 SOUTHEAST 32ND
Perryton, TX
79070
(806)-435-3621
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Silverton, TX
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Silverton Cemetery
Silverton, TX
Obituary
Eunice Laverne Stephens, 88, of Silverton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. Viewing will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00-11:30 AM at the First Baptist Church, Silverton, Texas. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM in the Silverton Cemetery, Silverton, Texas. Family visitation will be held at the church following the Graveside Service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funerals Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas.

The family suggests memorials be to Silverton EMS, P.O. Box 66, Silverton, TX 79257.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
