Eupha Hill Griffin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eupha Hill Griffin.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eupha Hill Griffin passed away September 5, 2019 at the age of 99. She's survived by her children: Linda Griffin Wilcox & Randy Griffin of Hedley and Kathy Griffin Allen of Stratford; grandchildren Jody Wilcox Bebb & Dudley Wilcox; Jared & Judd Goolsby and Jamie Goolsby Mills; Rex Mancuso, Paul, Charlie & Michael Griffin; 9 great-grandsons, 7 great-granddaughters and 11 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.