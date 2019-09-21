Eupha Hill Griffin passed away September 5, 2019 at the age of 99. She's survived by her children: Linda Griffin Wilcox & Randy Griffin of Hedley and Kathy Griffin Allen of Stratford; grandchildren Jody Wilcox Bebb & Dudley Wilcox; Jared & Judd Goolsby and Jamie Goolsby Mills; Rex Mancuso, Paul, Charlie & Michael Griffin; 9 great-grandsons, 7 great-granddaughters and 11 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019