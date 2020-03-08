Eurma V. Merrell Martin, 90, of Jefferson, Arkansas, formerly of Amarillo, Texas died March 6, 2020.
Survivors: son, Albert Lee Martin III of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Kathleen Martin-T. Rawls of Jefferson, Arkansas; 3 grandchildren, Chris Martin, Amanda Martin Townly of Fort Worth, Texas and Kimberly Tucker of Jefferson; 8 great grandchildren, Fantasia Rodriguez, Seth Martin, Sierra Townly, Lillie Martin, Journey Martin, all of Fort Worth, Texas, Haylee Tucker, Destiny Tadlock, and Alec Wade Tucker Rawls all of Jefferson, Arkansas; 2 great great grandchildren, Perseus Levi Snider and Delilah June Rodriguez, and many friends and family members.
Funeral: 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Redfield Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Jones Cemetery. Visitation: Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home of Sheridan (870) 942-1306. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020