Eva Lee Ashpaugh 93, of Amarillo has passed Monday, March 11, 2019.



Private family interment will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St. Mrs. Ashpaugh was born February 24, 1926 in Hopeton OK. She moved to Amarillo in the early 1950's From Waynoka. Mrs Ashpaugh Retired from hairdressing after 20+ years.



She married the love of her life Harold Leroy Ashpaugh on Aug. 1, 1944 in Alva, OK.



She is survived by two sons Larry Ashpaugh and wife Meta of Hilltop Lake and Perry Mac Ashpaugh and wife Marty of Canyon; one daughter Diana Lynn Cox and husband Phil of Amarillo; eight grandchildren, Dean, Chris, Greg, Wendy, Dusty, Erica, Alysia and Zach 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson and special friend Connie Boudreaux.



Memorial Donations may be sent to BSA Hospice of Southwest, 6600 Kilgore, Amarillo Tx 79106.





2800 South Osage

Amarillo , TX 79103

