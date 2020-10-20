Eva Kathryn Tully, 69, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Amarillo. No services are scheduled at this time. Eva was born October 6, 1951, in Decatur, Illinois to Dean and Betty Hawbaker. She graduated from Amarillo High School and was a Sandie stepper. On June 21, 1977, Eva married her sweetheart John Tully, and they spend 43 wonderful years together. She worked as a dance instructor for Amarillo College for over 20 years, mostly teaching Ballet, Jazz and Tap dance. Eva also worked for Homeland groceries for 10 years in the Amarillo area. She enjoyed playing bingo in her spare time and cherished her friends. Eva was a loving grandmother and always loved on having her grandson around. She loved to swim in the family pool and always loved the water. Family was her top priority, and she always looked forward to having everyone together. Eva loved the holidays, especially Christmas and always went all out to decorate her home for the occasion. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, John Tully of the home; two sons, Michael Price and Casey Tully; one grandson, Wyatt Tully; one sister, Judy Carlson all of Amarillo. Survivors also include her two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and close family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hillside Haven Care Home.