Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evan Eugene Eggleston. View Sign

Evan E. Eggleston, 84, of Hooker, OK entered his eternal reward on March 9, 2019. Evan was born at Waynoka, OK on June 15, 1934 and he lived in Hooker, OK for the past sixty years of his life with his faithful wife and soul-mate, Janelle (Harland) Eggleston. Evan was survived by his wife, and his three children: Janet Eggleston of Amarillo, TX, Julie (Eggleston) Rumford and husband Ty, of Scott City, KS and Jeff Eggleston and wife, Michelle, of Amarillo, TX and his four grandchildren Chase and Claire Rumford and Braden and Blakelee Eggleston. Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, at the Hooker church of Christ. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Community Home in Guymon, OK or the and may be sent to Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, OK 73945.

