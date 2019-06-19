Evelyn Alice Miller, 96, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Private graveside services will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors.
Evelyn was born on September 10, 1922 in Cooper Township, Michigan. She married Robert A. Miller on October 17, 1942 in Allegan, Michigan. She was a devoted wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and a son, Arnold.
She is survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials may be placed with Amarillo Hospice, Amarillo, Texas.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019