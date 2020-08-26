Evelyn Frances Hill, 95, of Amarillo died August 22, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born January 25, 1925 in Estelline, TX to Lura and Jewel Marcum. She was homecoming queen of Estelline High School then attended West Texas State University in Canyon. Evelyn worked at Amarillo ISD as the Cafeteria Manager. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Meadows on December 2, 1981; and daughter, Kathy Fishburn on January 19, 2020.
Evelyn is survived by daughter, Rhonda Buie and husband, Doug of Plainview; grandson, Chris Greenley and wife, Sarah; granddaughter, Carissa Hamilton and husband, Cliff; 4 great-grandchildren, Sophia, DeeDee, Jonah and Eva; and her beloved pets, Baxter and Teddy.
The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com