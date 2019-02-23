Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Jo (Farmer) Carson. View Sign





Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Wellington with Larry Haddock, minister and Bill Baker, minister from Eagle Pass, TX officiating. Burial will be at Quail Cemetery. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



Pallbearers are Anthony Carson, Stephen Carson, Ken Dishong, Danny West, Dale Dunlap and Dale Day.



Jo was born on September 15, 1925, to Ben F. and Etta Mae Boutcher Farmer on their home place at Marella. She started school at Marella and graduated from Quail High School in 1944. Jo married her husband of 74 years, John Carson on September 4, 1944 in Hollis, OK.



She was a homemaker, a member of the First Christian Church and the UDC.



Jo was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter Candace Carson, grandson John Wesley Carson, III and a great granddaughter Maclay Paige Carson.



She is survived by her husband John Carson of Quail; 2 sons John W. Carson, Jr of Amarillo and Ben Carson and his wife Paula of Quail; 3 grandchildren Anthony Carson and wife Tricia, Stephen Carson and wife Ronna and Jennifer Dishong and husband Ken; 7 great grandchildren Caitlyn, Chloe and Trey Carson; Gabrella and Caleb Dishong and Cooper and Harper Carson.



The family suggests that memorial be made to the Quail Community Center Fund, % Adams Funeral Home, 1300 East Avenue, Wellington, Tx 79095.



