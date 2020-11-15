Evelyn Louise Richardson, 92, of Vega, TX died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Services were private. Arrangements were by Boxwell Brothers at Vega, 110 Main.
Evelyn was born at home on October 24, 1928, in Vega, TX to R.V. and Dorothy Cooper. She worked at various jobs around the county including SPS, the Seed Farm, and taught some before discovering teaching was not for her. Although teaching wasn't her true calling, she did substitute teach in Vega for twenty years. Evelyn retired from the Seed Farm in 1996.
She is survived by her son, Jack and wife Paula; daughter, Shirley and husband Scott; son, Larry and wife Monica; 4 grandkids, Jlyn, Les, Rachael and Sharise; 7 great-grandkids, Therron, Harleigh, Parker, Harrison, Scout, Rhett and Eason.
Preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and grandson Jeffery.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to Vega Booster Club, Vega Ag Mechanics, or Memorial Park Cemetery at Vega.
