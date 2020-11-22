1/1
Evelyn Louise Soule
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Louise Soule, 91, of Amarillo, TX passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Amarillo.

Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Evelyn Louise Soule was born on August 11, 1929, in Amarillo, TX.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Mildred Groves Freeman; daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hawbaker and husband Verl Hawbaker; grandchildren, Kyle Hawbaker and wife Shaun, Kimberly Hawbaker Cooley and husband Nathan, and Jerrod Hawbaker; great-grandchildren, Kanten Hawbaker and wife Andreanna, Jyntre Millsap, Jaden Millsap, and Zeden Hawbaker; and one great-great-grandchild, Atticus Cree Hawbaker.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
03:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved