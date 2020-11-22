Evelyn Louise Soule, 91, of Amarillo, TX passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Amarillo.
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Dr. G. A. Roach officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Evelyn Louise Soule was born on August 11, 1929, in Amarillo, TX.
Evelyn is survived by her sister, Mildred Groves Freeman; daughter, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hawbaker and husband Verl Hawbaker; grandchildren, Kyle Hawbaker and wife Shaun, Kimberly Hawbaker Cooley and husband Nathan, and Jerrod Hawbaker; great-grandchildren, Kanten Hawbaker and wife Andreanna, Jyntre Millsap, Jaden Millsap, and Zeden Hawbaker; and one great-great-grandchild, Atticus Cree Hawbaker.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.
