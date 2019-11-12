Evelyn Mosley, 92, of Amarillo, TX passed away November 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 13 in the parlor at Park Place Towers, 1600 S. Harrison with Alan Williamson officiating. Private burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo
Mrs. Mosley was born November 25, 1926, in San Angelo, Texas to George and Rena Weaver. She grew up in San Angelo and graduated from San Angelo Central High School.
After graduating from high school, Mrs. Mosley attended school at Sul Ross State University where she met and married H. Wayne Mosley, Sr. of Alpine. They were married September 1, 1946 in San Angelo.
Wayne's career moved Evelyn and Wayne to Amarillo in 1956. In that same year they joined Trinity Baptist Church where for several years Evelyn taught high school girls Sunday school. In 1972, Wayne ' s career took them to Houston. In Houston they became active members of Champion Forest Baptist Church. While in Houston Evelyn was also very active with the Republican Women' s Club. After Wayne' s retirement, Evelyn and Wayne returned to Amarillo in 1996 and again became active members of Trinity Baptist Church.
Evelyn and Wayne traveled extensively having visited cities and villages on six continents. She enjoyed golf and tennis. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mrs. Mosley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a son-in-law, James N. Gleason.
Mrs. Mosley is survived by a daughter, Eva Gleason of Charlotte, North Carolina, son Wayne Mosley, Jr. and wife Karen of Shallowater, Texas, son Mark Mosley and wife Terri of Amarillo, and son Patrick Mosley and wife Mary of Waco. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Gleason and wife Rebecca, Jenni Henderson and husband Ryan, Melonie Esparza and husband Eddie, Bonnie Posey and husband Cody, Cathleen Stephens and husband Michael, and Wade Mosley; and by eleven great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include a brother Lee Weaver and wife Jane and a brother Jan Weaver and wife Pam.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to Mission Taiwan, 1601 I-40 West, Amarillo, Texas 79109.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019