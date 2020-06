Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Rose (Britten) Putman, 87, of Groom died June 21, 2020. Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Groom. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.



