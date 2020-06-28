Evelyn Rose (Britten) Putman, 87, of Groom died June 21, 2020.
Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Groom. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
To view Evelyn's full obituary please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Groom. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
To view Evelyn's full obituary please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.