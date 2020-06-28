Evelyn Rose (Britten) Putman
1933 - 2020
Evelyn Rose (Britten) Putman, 87, of Groom died June 21, 2020.

Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Groom. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

To view Evelyn's full obituary please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
JUN
30
Interment
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
