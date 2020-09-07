Farris Leon Brewer, 96, of Amarillo, went home to be with the Lord on September 3, 2020. Dr. Howard Batson will officiate memorial services at 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1208 S. Tyler St. Farris was born in Sanger, Texas on October 23, 1923, to Tyler C. and Birdie Brewer, and raised in the Sweetwater, Texas area. After leaving school, he became a part of the CCC, Conservation Civilian Corps He joined the US Army Air Corps during World War II and served for three and half years. After the war, he moved to Dallas, where he worked for Lynch & Co., repairing radios and jukeboxes. While in Dallas, he met the love of his life Bernice Kimble. They married in Amarillo on January 29, 1949. In 1951, they moved to a family farm near Bushland, where he farmed and raised cattle for 55 years. During his 67 years as a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Farris was a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and served with Bernice on many committees. He was also a member of The Gideons International. Farris was a Board Member of the Bushland Co-Op and President of the Bushland School Board when his daughters were young. He enjoyed everything about airplanes and flew small planes as a hobby. The family extends a special thank you to Ussery Roan Texas State Veterans Home and their staff for the care they provided during the years Farris was with them. His parents; two brothers, Morgan and T.C. Brewer; his wife, Bernice Brewer; and one son, Gary Marshall Brewer preceded Farris in death. Survivors include his three daughters, Brenda Brewer of Bethesda Maryland, Cheryl Brewer, and Nancy Davis and husband Ron all of Amarillo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church of Amarillo, 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo, TX 79101. The family invites friends to pay their respects Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 PM and Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 8:00 -11:30 AM at Cox Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive.