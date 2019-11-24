Faye Bollen (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Bollen.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Faye Bollen, 87, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, November 22, 2019.

Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Faye was born January 6, 1932, in Shamrock, TX to Doc and Beatrice Taylor.

Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Black and husband Steve, of Muleshoe, TX; two sons, Van Bollen and wife Karen Gail, of Grand Prairie, TX, and Vince Bollen, of Fritch, TX; a brother, Clifford Taylor and wife Jeffie, of Amarillo, TX; five grandchildren, Fara (Mark), Greg, Terri (Sandy), Clint (Sam) and Alex; and five great-grandchildren.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.