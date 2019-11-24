Faye Bollen, 87, of Amarillo, TX died Friday, November 22, 2019.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Faye was born January 6, 1932, in Shamrock, TX to Doc and Beatrice Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Black and husband Steve, of Muleshoe, TX; two sons, Van Bollen and wife Karen Gail, of Grand Prairie, TX, and Vince Bollen, of Fritch, TX; a brother, Clifford Taylor and wife Jeffie, of Amarillo, TX; five grandchildren, Fara (Mark), Greg, Terri (Sandy), Clint (Sam) and Alex; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019