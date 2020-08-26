Fayera Donna-Zerah Blount was born in Amarillo, Texas on September 13, 1964 to her proud parents James and Juanita Blount. She leaves to cherish her memories:three Sisters: Vicki Blount, Tami Blount, and Qavis Blount all of Amarillo, Texas.Children: Kandace Blount, Courtney Blount, Kirsten Blount (Errian) Camillia Blount, Kelsea Blount, Kyler Tetteh (Robert) and Keldra Blount all of Amarillo Texas.Grandchildren: K'Dadrian, Traevin, Da'Vein, Trendyn, Jaycii, Ja'Verii, Kaidyn, Kyelin, Reggan, Keldyn, Khrystian, Kamrii, and Jaiston all of Amarillo, Texas. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 27th at Golden Gate Mortuary from 6PM-7PM and funeral will be held Saturday, August 29th at 2PM at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com