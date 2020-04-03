Felix O'Brian Crain (1991 - 2020)
Felix O'Brian Crain known as "Crain", was born July 27,1991, in Amarillo, TX to Willie James Crain, Jr. and Felicia Diane Mitchell. He was a 2009 graduate of Palo Duro High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service Saturday, April 4th. Contact the funeral home for live streaming information for the service. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall or purchase flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
