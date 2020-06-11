Fennie Norman Sr.
1956 - 2020
Fennie Ruben Norman, began his life's journey in Seaside, California on December 8, 1956. Fennie was born to Evelyn Smith Norman Moore and Sgt. James Norman, Sr (both deceased). Fennie was blessed to have two Fathers his biological father Sgt. James Norman, Sr and the man he affectionately called "Pop", Eddie Moore, Jr(deceased) who loved and raised Fennie and his siblings as his very own. Viewing and funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13th, viewing at 1:30pm and service starting at 2:30pm at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit and watch the service live please visit www.ggmortuary.com





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

