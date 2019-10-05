Mrs. Fern Walters Kieser, 95, of Amarillo, TX passed away on January 2, 2019.
She was born in Canyon, Texas on February 28, 1923. She has three children, Stephen Charles, Scott Carton, and Marcey Ann Kieser. Each of her children were born in the 1950's. Mrs. Kieser was healthy her whole life.
Please come by her home, 2104 S. Washington, Amarillo, Texas, on October 12, 2019, from 10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., for a memorial gathering with her son, Stephen Charles Kieser.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019