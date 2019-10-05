Fern Walters Kieser (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Walters Kieser.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
2104 S. Washington
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Fern Walters Kieser, 95, of Amarillo, TX passed away on January 2, 2019.

She was born in Canyon, Texas on February 28, 1923. She has three children, Stephen Charles, Scott Carton, and Marcey Ann Kieser. Each of her children were born in the 1950's. Mrs. Kieser was healthy her whole life.

Please come by her home, 2104 S. Washington, Amarillo, Texas, on October 12, 2019, from 10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., for a memorial gathering with her son, Stephen Charles Kieser.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.