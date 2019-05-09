Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fletha Jan Hammock. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Fletha Jan Hammock passed from this life on May 6, 2019.



Jan was born January 26, 1962, in Littlefield, TX. Her family soon moved to Hereford, TX, where she attended school; she graduated from Hereford High School in 1980. She has been employed in the healthcare field for many years, most recently as an Administrative Assistant at BSA Hospital in Amarillo from 2006 to 2017, and the last 4 years as an emergency room receptionist at The ER on Soncy.



Jan love her work and was always deeply involved in it, but in what spare time she had, she enjoyed watching Texas Tech sporting events, traveling, including white water rafting, and spending time with her faithful companion - her dog Ryder.



Jan was preceded in death by her father Pete Hammock and mother Joy Hammock; and is survived by her brother Jim Hammock; and by her nephew Kyle and his wife Rachel and their son Caleb; her nephew Eric and his wife Kristen and their sons Noah, Jackson & Oliver; her nephew Tyler; her niece Kelsey Morris and her husband Colby and their son Hunter and daughter Emersyn.



Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:00 Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo. There will be a memorial service Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel followed by graveside services at 3:00 p.m., at the Littlefield Cemetery in Littlefield.



