Flora Jean Smith, 79, of McLean died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Amarillo.
Family Directed Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in One Way Church in McLean with Casey Carter, officiating.
Viewing will be from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
If attending the service, please be prepared to maintain social distancing practices.
Cremation & Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean.
Jean was born August 21, 1940 in McLean to C.B. "Bill" and Floie Holt Simpson. She married Harold "Casper" Smith on June 1, 1960. She had been a lifetime resident of McLean and was a cook at McLean ISD for 18 years prior to her retirement. She was an avid supporter of McLean ISD and the McLean Tigers. She loved plants, flowers, cactus, taking trips, as well as collecting antiques, and Christmas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in McLean and also served in the Jaycettes. She loved her family and enjoyed going to her kids and grandkids events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Spooky Smith; a daughter, Wendi Ketcherside; a sister, Pat Day; and a great grandchild, Skye Story.
Survivors include her daughters, Robin Smith and fiance Shawn Hollis of Amarillo, and Tami Story and husband Mike of McLean; a sister, Barbara Coleman and husband James of Twitty; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; an uncle, Oscar Holt of Amarillo; and several nieces and nephews.
The family request memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society
or One Way Church in McLean.