Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Floyd Eugene Adlong, 58, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church; 4100 Coulter Street. Floyd was born December 9, 1960 in Amarillo to John and Eileen Adlong. He married Lisa Sheffield in Amarillo on May 1, 1982. Floyd was a Superintendent for Western Builders for 32 years and a member of the Carpenter's Union. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and especially bass fishing with Shea at Lake Fork. Floyd could do anything with his hands from woodworking to electrical and everything in between including building his own house with Lisa and Shea. He was a very loyal and witty man with strong integrity and a huge heart. Floyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, brother and PaPa. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Owen. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa Adlong; son Shea Adlong and wife Katie; brothers, Kenneth Adlong and Bruce Adlong and wife Susan; grandkids, Maddie and Bristol Adlong and his dog, Jake. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial donations to The in honor of Charlie Kelso; 5410 Bell Street #411, Amarillo, TX 79109. Please sign Floyd's online guestbook at

Floyd Eugene Adlong, 58, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church; 4100 Coulter Street. Floyd was born December 9, 1960 in Amarillo to John and Eileen Adlong. He married Lisa Sheffield in Amarillo on May 1, 1982. Floyd was a Superintendent for Western Builders for 32 years and a member of the Carpenter's Union. He enjoyed cooking, fishing and especially bass fishing with Shea at Lake Fork. Floyd could do anything with his hands from woodworking to electrical and everything in between including building his own house with Lisa and Shea. He was a very loyal and witty man with strong integrity and a huge heart. Floyd will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, brother and PaPa. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosemary Owen. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa Adlong; son Shea Adlong and wife Katie; brothers, Kenneth Adlong and Bruce Adlong and wife Susan; grandkids, Maddie and Bristol Adlong and his dog, Jake. In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial donations to The in honor of Charlie Kelso; 5410 Bell Street #411, Amarillo, TX 79109. Please sign Floyd's online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com Funeral Home Cox Funeral Home

4180 Canyon Dr

Amarillo , TX 79109

(806) 354-2585 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.