Floyd Sackett, 86, of Pampa passed away on August 20, 2020 in Pampa.
Private family service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Pampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors.
Floyd was born June 17, 1934 in Pampa to Jim and Lucy Sackett. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1952, earned a BS degree from McMurry University in Abilene, and a Master of Education Administration from WTSU. Floyd married Janice Allman on June 15, 1957 in Hale Center. He taught at Pampa ISD for over 30 years, retiring in 2004. He helped originate mainstreaming special needs kids into classrooms, individual teaching instruction, vertical education, and helped create diagnostic systems for learning disabilities.
He was a member of the Pampa Lions Club serving as District Governor of 2T-1 from 1971-1972 and served on the board at the Texas Lions Children's Camp in Kerrville.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Sackett of Pampa; son, Ed Sackett and fiancee Lynette Watkins; grandchildren, Lindsey McDowell & Lola Sackett & Karen Joy Turley; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Billie Enterline & Dana Sue Bishop; brothers, Paul Sackett & Dan Sackett.
Memorial can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Gray, Pampa, Texas 79065, American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231, or American Cancer Society
, c/o Gerry Caylor, 2130 Charles, Pampa, Texas 79065.
