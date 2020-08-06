Floyd Slaton, 95, of Amarillo went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020.
Graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Pampa, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Floyd was born December 31, 1924 in Clovis, NM to Dewey and Pearl Slaton. The family moved to Pampa, TX in 1927 where he attended school. In 1943, before his high school graduation, he joined the United States Navy. He was assigned to the Seabee's 111th Construction Battalion and served in the European and Pacific Theaters. Floyd married Doris Lea Gordon in June 1955 and attended college at Texas Christian University and Baylor University where he graduated in 1958 with a degree in Petroleum Geology. He worked for Phillips Petroleum until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo where he served as a Deacon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Pearl Slaton; sister, Mildred; and his wife, Doris.
Floyd is survived by son, James Slaton and wife, Joyce of Fritch, TX; 6 grandchildren, Michelle Nowak and husband, Nick of Houston, TX, James Paul Slaton of Houston, TX, Bethany Slaton of Lumberton, NC, Lorena Short of Fritch, TX, Duffy Henson and husband, Dub of Fritch, TX and Amanda Slaton-Phillips and husband, Les of Amarillo, TX; 16 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren; and nephew, Dr. Darrell Garrison and wife, Lamoyne of Amarillo, TX.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com