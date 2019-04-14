Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Bratcher. View Sign

Frances Bratcher, 91, of Amarillo passed quietly Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home at the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at Washington Avenue Christian Church sanctuary, 3800 S. Washington Street, with Jim Shelburne officiating. Private family burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Frances was born November 11, 1927, to Charles Lester and Elsie Lena Briggs Wilkins in Roswell, New Mexico. She had one older brother, Charles Lester Wilkins Jr. Frances attended Roswell High School. She met the love of her life, Earl (Bill) Bratcher Jr., in 1944 in Roswell. They married January 20, 1945, in Pecos, Texas, because they were too young (17) to be married in New Mexico. They had three sons: Bill, Leigh, and Paul. In 1953 the family moved to Albuquerque where they lived until moving to Amarillo in April 1955 to operate the Whiting Brothers service station on Route 66.



When Frances was younger, she loved to dance and was quite good at the jitterbug. She was also a good bowler, which she did at Eastridge Bowl until her knees would no longer allow her to participate in bowling. Frances was nicknamed "Frankie" and later in life as "Grannie" by the staff at the GoodLife.



Frances was baptized September 13, 2011, by Jim Shelburne and joined Washington Avenue Christian Church which she attended faithfully until her health failed. She loved the Lord!



Frances was preceded in death by: her husband, Bill; her parents, Lester and Elsie Wilkins; her brother, Chuck; her daughter-in-law, Gayle Bratcher; her grandson, Billy Dean Bratcher; and her best friend, Jane Jones.



She is survived by her sons: Bill Bratcher, Leigh Bratcher and wife Rudy, Paul Bratcher and wife Diann; five grandchildren: Connie Antwine, Mistie Diamond, Jodi Verner, Danette Fenstermaker, and Scott Bratcher; eight great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She loved her family immensely!



The family would like to thank the staff of the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care, it's administrator, Terri McGrew, and the entire staff for the wonderful care "Grannie" received while she lived there. We also appreciate Encompass Hospice for doing everything possible to keep her comfortable and lessen her pain.



The family requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Washington Avenue Christian Church, the , or .



