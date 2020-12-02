Frances Jackson Deyhle, 92, passed away November 29, 2020.Private family graveside services will be held, with a Celebration of Life at a later date.Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Clarendon.One of 10 siblings, she was born on September 15, 1928 in Celeste, Texas to William and Lydia Jackson.After graduating from Celeste High School Frances met Chuck Deyhle on a blind date. That successful meeting resulted in a wedding on June 29, 1946, followed by 65 years of marriage until his death in 2011. They moved to Clarendon, Texas, in 1951 upon his graduation from Texas A & M School of Veterinary Medicine and resided there for over 60 years.While in Bryan-College Station she typed graduate student papers to provide support through veterinary school and then manned the office at the Clarendon Veterinary Clinic for many years. The two were a team in all they did and built a respected business in the process.Frances enjoyed cooking, golfing, piano, sewing, gardening, Rummy Dummy with her friends and trips to the mountains of Colorado. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and very involved in numerous community and civic activities. "Frances, Mom, Moo Moo" was happiest when surrounded by her family. After raising and being the number one supporter of her four children, she continued her top fan status with her grandchildren...attending school plays, horse shows, dance recitals, basketball, baseball and football games.Lovely times were spent having coffee on the patio and working in her yard, tending her beautiful rose garden. Frances was fiercely dedicated and devoted to her family and her church. When the day came that her memory failed, she could still recite all the books of the Bible.Frances was preceded in death by her husband and her nine siblings.Survived by daughters Sandy Hill and husband Jim of Fort Collins, CO, Becky McKinley and husband John of Amarillo, TX, Jenny Rapp and husband Jodie of Lakeway, TX and son Charlie and wife Jamie of Horseshoe Bay, TX.She adored her 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.The family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at The Sycamore for their love and care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Clarendon Senior Citizens Center, Citizens Cemetery, or First United Methodist Church of Clarendon Texas.